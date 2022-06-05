Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ HZNP opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
