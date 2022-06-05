Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

