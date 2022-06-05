Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 101,870 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $2,608,890.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,488,892.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,795,735.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85.
- On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.
NASDAQ:THRY opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99.
THRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $11,901,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 1,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
