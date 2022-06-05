Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 101,870 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $2,608,890.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,488,892.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $11,901,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 1,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

