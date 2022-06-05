Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 106,100 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,026,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,796,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

THRY opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $867.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Thryv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

