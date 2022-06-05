Aneel Zaman Sells 22,542 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.