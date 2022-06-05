Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $4,200,352.52 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $220.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $254.93.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

