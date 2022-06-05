Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $3,526,400.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 160,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $3,526,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,671,116 shares in the company, valued at $301,311,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,883.56.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94.

NYSE TALO opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.28.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Talos Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 114,998 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 137,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

