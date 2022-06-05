TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,674,650.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,630,159.99.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total value of C$1,301,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total value of C$2,036,850.00.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00.

TSE:TFII opened at C$106.09 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$96.72 and a 1 year high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$123.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFII. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.00.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

