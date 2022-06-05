CCL Industries Inc. Acquires 72,469 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,469 shares in the company, valued at C$4,341,262.69.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$75.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

