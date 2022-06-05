Insider Selling: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) CFO Sells $4,169,041.50 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

