Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $6,072,120.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00.
PANW opened at $512.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.96 and its 200-day moving average is $540.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of -128.79 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.00 and a twelve month high of $640.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
