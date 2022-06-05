Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $6,072,120.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00.

PANW opened at $512.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.96 and its 200-day moving average is $540.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of -128.79 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.00 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

