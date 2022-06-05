Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Sells $5,754,000.00 in Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

