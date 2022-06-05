Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $7,170,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $7,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Lor Inc sold 201,606 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $1,872,919.74.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $2,759,996.40.

On Thursday, March 24th, Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00.

RPC stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.52. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of RPC by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPC by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.