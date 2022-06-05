S. Macgregor Jr. Read Sells 250,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GO opened at $38.00 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

