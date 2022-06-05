Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Robert B. Rowling Sells 400,000 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 331.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 121,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 51.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

