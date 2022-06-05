Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trevena were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 306,851 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 379.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 43.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter worth $60,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Trevena, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRVN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

