Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONCT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

