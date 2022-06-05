Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 459,730 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of TAST opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

