Northern Trust Corp Invests $921,000 in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $5,229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

AIP stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,308.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,872 shares of company stock valued at $273,305.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Arteris Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.