Insider Selling: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO Sells $45,000,003.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LSEA stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $356.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

