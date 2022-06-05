UBS Group Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $90.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $180.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65. Etsy has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

