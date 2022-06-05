Robert W. Baird Lowers Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target to $18.00

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

DLTH stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Duluth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Duluth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

