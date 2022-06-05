CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 1.19. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.