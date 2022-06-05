Northern Trust Corp Has $927,000 Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of Puma Biotechnology worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 153.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,130 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 109.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 421,366 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $2,790,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

