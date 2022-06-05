Northern Trust Corp Has $929,000 Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,056.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $251.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

