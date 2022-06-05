Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of Garrett Motion worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 294,508.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 634,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of GTX opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

