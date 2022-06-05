Northern Trust Corp Has $945,000 Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CVRx were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVRX stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 10,976 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,319.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,685,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 41,988 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $250,668.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,612,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,624,750.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 57,496 shares of company stock valued at $328,922.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
