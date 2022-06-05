Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

BOLT stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $76.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

