Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.58.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

