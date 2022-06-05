CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT Lowered to $10.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Shares of CLSK opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 4.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 144.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.