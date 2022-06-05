Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $84.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COUP. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.