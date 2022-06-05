Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $58.00 at Evercore ISI

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
