AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Cut to $165.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABC. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

