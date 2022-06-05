Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NVS opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

