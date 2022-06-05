Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $66.58 on Friday. Textron has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.