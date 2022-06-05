Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup to $232.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.28.

NYSE VEEV opened at $187.97 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

