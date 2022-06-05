StockNews.com Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.80.

NYSE TRV opened at $174.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average is $169.26. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

