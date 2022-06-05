The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Sell

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.80.

NYSE TRV opened at $174.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

