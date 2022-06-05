StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of VGZ opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.