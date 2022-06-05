Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

