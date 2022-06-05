Toho Titanium (OTC:TTNNF) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toho Titanium (OTC:TTNNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Toho Titanium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toho Titanium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells titanium metals, catalysts for propylene polymerization, and electronic materials in Japan. It offers titanium metals, such as titanium sponge, titanium ingots, titanium powder, and titanium products. The company also provides propylene polymerization catalysts for producing polypropylene.

