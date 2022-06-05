Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

