Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ACU stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.
About Acme United (Get Rating)
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.