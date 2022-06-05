Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acme United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.