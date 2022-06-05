Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) vs. Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Financial Survey

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Atreca has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annovis Bio has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atreca and Annovis Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -65.05% -49.58% Annovis Bio N/A -37.83% -36.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Atreca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Annovis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Atreca shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Annovis Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atreca and Annovis Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 5 0 3.00 Annovis Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atreca presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 911.24%. Annovis Bio has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 592.38%. Given Atreca’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atreca is more favorable than Annovis Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atreca and Annovis Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$109.32 million ($2.90) -0.61 Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$14.49 million ($2.16) -4.68

Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Annovis Bio beats Atreca on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. It also developing APN-122597, a receptor tyrosine kinase that target tumor tissues; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. Atreca, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the traumatic brain injury and stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

