Comparing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -138.52% Sphere 3D -712.04% -17.77% -15.15%

62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 6.43 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.92 Sphere 3D $3.72 million 17.60 -$17.29 million ($0.66) -1.56

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats Sphere 3D on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.