Contrasting AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for AssetMark Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.11%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.54, meaning that its stock price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 10.15% 5.33% 3.87% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 175.52% 74.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $530.30 million 2.88 $25.67 million $0.78 26.59 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 2.26 $29.00 million N/A N/A

GlassBridge Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. It also offers SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions. The company also offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and wealth management services for individual investors. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors and advisers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.