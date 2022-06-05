Contrasting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rambus and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83 Advanced Micro Devices 0 8 17 1 2.73

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.51%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $143.12, indicating a potential upside of 34.63%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Rambus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $328.30 million 8.52 $18.33 million ($0.42) -60.40 Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 10.48 $3.16 billion $2.69 39.52

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -12.68% 17.27% 12.39% Advanced Micro Devices 17.98% 20.66% 15.73%

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Rambus on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

