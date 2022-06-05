CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Financial Review

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

This table compares Cirrus Logic and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 18.32% 23.52% 17.25% CMC Materials 8.85% 23.55% 9.97%

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cirrus Logic and CMC Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 11 0 2.77 CMC Materials 0 5 3 0 2.38

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $105.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. CMC Materials has a consensus target price of $186.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and CMC Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.78 billion 2.59 $326.36 million $5.52 14.88 CMC Materials $1.20 billion 4.30 -$68.58 million $3.82 47.26

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than CMC Materials. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMC Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats CMC Materials on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation. The company's audio products are used in smartphones, tablets, wireless headsets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products, such as haptic driver and sensing solutions, camera controllers, power conversion, and control ICs and fast-charging ICs used in various industrial and energy applications comprising digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment develops, produces, and sells chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals; and develops and manufactures consumable products for cleaning advanced probe cards and test sockets. The Performance Materials segment provides pipeline and industrial materials comprising polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission, valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment; and routine and emergency maintenance services, as well as training services. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services; and engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.