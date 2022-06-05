Head to Head Review: Confluent (CFLT) versus Its Peers

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) is one of 407 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Confluent to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Confluent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Confluent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 8 8 0 2.50 Confluent Competitors 2904 13836 25075 694 2.55

Confluent presently has a consensus price target of $59.76, suggesting a potential upside of 175.90%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 55.98%. Given Confluent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Confluent and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $387.86 million -$342.80 million -11.11 Confluent Competitors $1.74 billion $274.48 million -44,128.57

Confluent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -94.12% -42.75% -21.47% Confluent Competitors -30.70% -64.68% -8.03%

Summary

Confluent competitors beat Confluent on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

