Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) versus IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Critical Contrast

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 123.03%. Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A -10.75% -8.54% Streamline Health Solutions -37.64% -21.43% -13.69%

Risk & Volatility

IonQ has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IonQ and Streamline Health Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 521.77 -$106.19 million N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 3.71 -$6.54 million ($0.16) -8.38

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats IonQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

