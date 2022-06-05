Head-To-Head Survey: Lightning eMotors (ZEV) & Its Peers

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lightning eMotors to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million -$100.77 million -2.97 Lightning eMotors Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 78.14

Lightning eMotors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors’ rivals have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightning eMotors and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Lightning eMotors Competitors 1071 2631 3036 165 2.33

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 177.42%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 42.90%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94% Lightning eMotors Competitors -12,601.68% -7.58% -1.39%

Summary

Lightning eMotors rivals beat Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

